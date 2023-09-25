The Cincinnati Bengals (0-2) host the Los Angeles Rams (1-1) at Paycor Stadium on Monday, September 25, 2023. We have best bets recommendations for you.

When is Bengals vs. Rams?

Game Date: Monday, September 25, 2023

Monday, September 25, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Los Angeles 22 - Cincinnati 21

Los Angeles 22 - Cincinnati 21 Looking at this game's moneyline, the Bengals' implied win probability is 60.8%.

The Bengals finished with a 10-3 record in games they were favored on the moneyline last season (winning 76.9% of those games).

Cincinnati finished 11-3 last year (winning 78.6% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -155 or shorter.

The Rams were underdogs in 12 games last season and won two (16.7%) of those contests.

Los Angeles had a record of 2-5 when it was set as an underdog of +130 or more by oddsmakers last season.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Los Angeles (+3)



Los Angeles (+3) The Bengals' record against the spread last season was 12-4-0.

As 3-point or greater favorites, Cincinnati went 9-5 against the spread last season.

Rams posted a 6-9-2 record against the spread last year.

Los Angeles had an ATS record of 4-2-2 as underdogs of 3 points or greater last year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (45)



Under (45) The two teams averaged a combined 0.8 less points per game (44.2) a season ago than this game's over/under of 45 points.

Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 2.3 less points per game (42.7) last season than this matchup's total of 45 points.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Bengals games.

The Rams and their opponent combined to hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.

