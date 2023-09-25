The Indianapolis Colts right now have +12500 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Colts Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +275

+275 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12500

Indianapolis Betting Insights

Indianapolis covered six times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.

The Colts and their opponents combined to go over the point total seven out of 17 times last season.

Indianapolis ranked 27th in total offense (311.6 yards per game) and 15th in total defense (334 yards allowed per game) last year.

Last year the Colts won only two games at home and twice on the road.

When favored last season Indianapolis picked up just one win (1-5-1), while posting a 3-7 record as the underdog.

The Colts were 4-7-1 in the AFC, including 1-4-1 in the AFC South.

Colts Impact Players

Michael Pittman Jr. had 99 receptions for 925 yards (57.8 per game) and four touchdowns in 16 games last year.

Isaiah McKenzie had 42 receptions for 423 yards (28.2 per game) and four touchdowns in 15 games for the Bills.

In 16 games a season ago, Alec Pierce had 41 catches for 593 yards (37.1 per game) and two touchdowns.

In 13 games, Zack Moss ran for 456 yards (35.1 per game) and one TD.

On defense last year, Zaire Franklin helped lead the way with 166 tackles, 12.0 TFL, three sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games.

Colts Player Futures

2023-24 Colts NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Jaguars L 31-21 +3000 2 September 17 @ Texans W 31-20 +40000 3 September 24 @ Ravens W 22-19 +1400 4 October 1 Rams - +8000 5 October 8 Titans - +6600 6 October 15 @ Jaguars - +3000 7 October 22 Browns - +2200 8 October 29 Saints - +3500 9 November 5 @ Panthers - +30000 10 November 12 @ Patriots - +8000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 Buccaneers - +6600 13 December 3 @ Titans - +6600 14 December 10 @ Bengals - +2500 15 December 17 Steelers - +3500 16 December 24 @ Falcons - +5000 17 December 31 Raiders - +15000 18 January 7 Texans - +40000

