The Philadelphia Eagles will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Monday, September 25 at 7:15 PM ET. Our computer model projects the Eagles will earn a victory -- keep scrolling for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

The Eagles sported the seventh-ranked defense last season (20.2 points allowed per game), and they were better on the other side of the ball, ranking third-best with 28.1 points per game. Offensively, the Buccaneers ranked 25th in the NFL with 18.4 points per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 13th in points allowed (324.3 points allowed per contest).

Eagles vs. Buccaneers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Buccaneers (+4.5) Over (45) Eagles 25, Buccaneers 22

The Eagles have a 69.2% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Philadelphia compiled an 8-8-0 record against the spread last season.

The Eagles covered the spread eight times last season (8-7 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.

Philadelphia and its opponent combined to go over the point total in 10 of 17 contests last season.

The point total average for Eagles games last season was 45.5, 0.5 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 35.7% chance of a victory for the Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay won four games against the spread last year, failing to cover or pushing 13 times.

The Buccaneers were an underdog by 4.5 points or more last season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Tampa Bay and its opponent combined to go over the point total six out of 17 times last season.

Games involving the Buccaneers last year averaged 43.4 points per game, a 1.6-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Eagles vs. Buccaneers 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Philadelphia 28.1 20.2 26.9 18.8 29.4 21.9 Tampa Bay 18.4 21.1 21.4 22.2 15 19.8

