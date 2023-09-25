Irvin Smith Jr. was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Cincinnati Bengals' Week 3 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams starts at 8:15 PM ET on Monday. If you're looking for Smith's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Looking at season stats, Smith has been targeted nine times and has five catches for 27 yards (5.4 per reception) and zero TDs.

Irvin Smith Jr. Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

No other receiver is on the injury report for the Bengals.

Bengals vs. Rams Game Info

Game Day: September 25, 2023

September 25, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Smith 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 9 5 27 12 0 5.4

Smith Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Browns 5 3 17 0 Week 2 Ravens 4 2 10 0

