As we head into Monday's MLB slate, let's take a look at the probable pitchers for each game. One of the day's most anticipated matchups pits the Padres (Blake Snell) against the Giants (Logan Webb).

Read on to find the probable pitcher matchups for every contest on the docket for September 25.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Diamondbacks at Yankees Probable Pitchers

The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Merrill Kelly (12-7) to the bump as they play the Yankees, who will look to Clarke Schmidt (9-9) when the clubs meet Monday.

ARI: Kelly NYY: Schmidt 28 (165.2 IP) Games/IP 31 (151 IP) 3.48 ERA 4.65 9.6 K/9 8.5

Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Yankees

ARI Odds to Win: -130

-130 NYY Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 7.5 runs

Rangers at Angels Probable Pitchers

The Texas Rangers will send Jon Gray (8-8) to the mound as they face the Angels, who will give the start to Patrick Sandoval (7-13) when the teams meet on Monday.

TEX: Gray LAA: Sandoval 28 (151.1 IP) Games/IP 27 (141.2 IP) 4.04 ERA 4.64 8.0 K/9 8.0

Vegas Odds for Rangers at Angels

TEX Odds to Win: -190

-190 LAA Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 9 runs

Astros at Mariners Probable Pitchers

The Houston Astros will send Justin Verlander (11-8) to the bump as they take on the Mariners, who will counter with Luis Castillo (14-7) when the clubs play on Monday.

HOU: Verlander SEA: Castillo 25 (149.1 IP) Games/IP 31 (188.1 IP) 3.44 ERA 3.11 7.9 K/9 9.9

Vegas Odds for Astros at Mariners

SEA Odds to Win: -120

-120 HOU Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 7.5 runs

Padres at Giants Probable Pitchers

The San Diego Padres will send Snell (14-9) to the hill as they take on the Giants, who will give the start to Webb (10-13) when the clubs meet Monday.

SD: Snell SF: Webb 31 (174 IP) Games/IP 32 (207 IP) 2.38 ERA 3.48 11.7 K/9 8.1

Vegas Odds for Padres at Giants

SD Odds to Win: -115

-115 SF Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 7 runs

