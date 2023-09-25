Will Trenton Irwin Score a Touchdown Against the Rams on Monday Night Football in Week 3?
When Trenton Irwin hits the gridiron for the Cincinnati Bengals in their Week 3 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams (on Monday at 8:15 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Before making any bets, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Think Irwin will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will Trenton Irwin score a touchdown against the Rams?
Odds to score a TD this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70 if he scores a TD)
- Irwin also chipped in with 15 catches for 231 yards and four TDs last season on 23 targets. He averaged 25.7 yards per game.
- Irwin had a receiving touchdown in three of nine games last year (and had multiple receiving TDs once).
Trenton Irwin Game Log (2022)
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 8
|@Browns
|3
|2
|27
|0
|Week 9
|Panthers
|1
|1
|14
|0
|Week 11
|@Steelers
|4
|3
|42
|1
|Week 12
|@Titans
|4
|1
|16
|0
|Week 13
|Chiefs
|1
|1
|12
|0
|Week 14
|Browns
|2
|2
|58
|1
|Week 15
|@Buccaneers
|2
|1
|5
|0
|Week 16
|@Patriots
|4
|3
|45
|2
|Week 18
|Ravens
|2
|1
|12
|0
|Divisional
|@Bills
|2
|1
|13
|0
|Championship Game
|@Chiefs
|2
|1
|6
|0
Rep Trenton Irwin with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.