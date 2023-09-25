Tyler Boyd has a tough matchup when his Cincinnati Bengals face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3 (Monday, 8:15 PM ET). The Rams allow 150.5 passing yards per game, fourth-best in the NFL.

Boyd's stat line features eight grabs for 62 yards. He posts 31 yards per game, and has been targeted 11 times.

Boyd vs. the Rams

Boyd vs the Rams (since 2021): 1 GP / 48 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 48 REC YPG / REC TD Los Angeles' defense has not let a player amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

One player has grabbed a TD pass against the Rams this year.

Los Angeles has not given up more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

Boyd will play against the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this week. The Rams allow 150.5 passing yards per game.

The Rams' defense is first in the league by conceding 0.5 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (one total passing TD).

Tyler Boyd Receiving Props vs. the Rams

Receiving Yards: 36.5 (-115)

Boyd Receiving Insights

Boyd has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in one of two games (50.0%).

Boyd has received 15.1% of his team's 73 passing attempts this season (11 targets).

He has 62 receiving yards on 11 targets to rank 111th in NFL play with 5.6 yards per target.

Boyd, in two games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Boyd's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Ravens 9/17/2023 Week 2 8 TAR / 6 REC / 52 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 9/10/2023 Week 1 3 TAR / 2 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

