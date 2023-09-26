Bengals Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Currently the Cincinnati Bengals have been given +1800 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Bengals Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1800
Cincinnati Betting Insights
- Cincinnati won 12 games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing three times.
- Bengals games went over the point total six out of 16 times last season.
- Cincinnati put up 360.5 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it eighth in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, it ranked 16th, surrendering 335.7 yards per game.
- The Bengals posted six wins at home last year and six away.
- As underdogs, Cincinnati had only one victory (1-1) versus its 11-2 record as the favored team.
- The Bengals were 3-3 in the AFC North and 8-3 in the AFC overall.
Bengals Impact Players
- In 16 games last year, Joe Burrow threw for 4,475 yards (279.7 per game), with 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 68.3%.
- Burrow also rushed for 257 yards and five TDs.
- On the ground, Joe Mixon scored seven touchdowns and accumulated 814 yards (58.1 per game).
- In the passing game, Mixon scored two touchdowns, with 60 catches for 441 yards.
- In 12 games a season ago, Ja'Marr Chase had 87 catches for 1,046 yards (87.2 per game) and nine touchdowns.
- Tee Higgins had 74 receptions for 1,029 yards (73.5 per game) and seven touchdowns in 14 games.
- Logan Wilson totaled one interception to go with 123 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and four passes defended in 15 games last year.
Bengals Player Futures
2023-24 Bengals NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Browns
|L 24-3
|+2200
|2
|September 17
|Ravens
|L 27-24
|+1600
|3
|September 25
|Rams
|W 19-16
|+10000
|4
|October 1
|@ Titans
|-
|+8000
|5
|October 8
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+50000
|6
|October 15
|Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|October 29
|@ 49ers
|-
|+550
|9
|November 5
|Bills
|-
|+900
|10
|November 12
|Texans
|-
|+40000
|11
|November 16
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1600
|12
|November 26
|Steelers
|-
|+3500
|13
|December 4
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|14
|December 10
|Colts
|-
|+12500
|15
|December 17
|Vikings
|-
|16
|December 23
|@ Steelers
|-
|+3500
|17
|December 31
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+600
|18
|January 7
|Browns
|-
|+2200
