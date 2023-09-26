The Cincinnati Reds, including Jonathan India (.135 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Lucas Giolito and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Tuesday at 6:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with a double) against the Pirates.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jonathan India? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jonathan India At The Plate

India has 21 doubles, 16 home runs and 49 walks while batting .242.

In 67.0% of his 115 games this season, India has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 12.2% of his games in 2023 (14 of 115), and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

India has driven home a run in 37 games this season (32.2%), including more than one RBI in 11.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 57 of 115 games this year, and more than once 12 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 55 .272 AVG .213 .377 OBP .290 .441 SLG .360 22 XBH 15 7 HR 9 29 RBI 29 47/30 K/BB 58/19 8 SB 4

Guardians Pitching Rankings