TJ Friedl -- batting .375 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Cleveland Guardians, with Lucas Giolito on the hill, on September 26 at 6:10 PM ET.

He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with a home run and three RBI) in his previous game against the Pirates.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl has 132 hits, which leads Cincinnati hitters this season, while batting .280 with 46 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 23rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 34th and he is 45th in slugging.

Friedl will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .471 with three homers in his last games.

Friedl has picked up a hit in 63.9% of his 133 games this year, with multiple hits in 30.1% of them.

Looking at the 133 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 17 of them (12.8%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Friedl has had at least one RBI in 31.6% of his games this season (42 of 133), with two or more RBI 13 times (9.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 54 of 133 games this season, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 67 GP 64 .291 AVG .270 .365 OBP .342 .561 SLG .378 30 XBH 16 13 HR 4 41 RBI 22 48/23 K/BB 39/22 12 SB 12

Guardians Pitching Rankings