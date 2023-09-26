Tyler Stephenson vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Tyler Stephenson (.184 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 139 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson is hitting .248 with 19 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 47 walks.
- In 80 of 132 games this year (60.6%) Stephenson has had a hit, and in 27 of those games he had more than one (20.5%).
- Looking at the 132 games he has played this year, he's homered in 12 of them (9.1%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Stephenson has picked up an RBI in 40 games this season (30.3%), with more than one RBI in 11 of those contests (8.3%).
- In 35.6% of his games this year (47 of 132), he has scored, and in eight of those games (6.1%) he has scored more than once.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|65
|.252
|AVG
|.244
|.337
|OBP
|.310
|.399
|SLG
|.359
|16
|XBH
|17
|8
|HR
|4
|27
|RBI
|26
|60/27
|K/BB
|73/20
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 26th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.95).
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up the fewest home runs in baseball (165 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Guardians are sending Giolito (8-14) out to make his 32nd start of the season. He is 8-14 with a 4.70 ERA and 195 strikeouts in 176 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old's 4.70 ERA ranks 39th, 1.267 WHIP ranks 34th, and 10 K/9 ranks 11th.
