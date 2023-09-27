Jake Fraley vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Jake Fraley (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 121 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Shane Bieber. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Jake Fraley At The Plate
- Fraley has 18 doubles, 15 home runs and 37 walks while batting .259.
- In 57.4% of his 108 games this season, Fraley has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.
- In 13.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 38.9% of his games this year, Fraley has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 28.7% of his games this year (31 of 108), he has scored, and in seven of those games (6.5%) he has scored more than once.
Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|47
|.257
|AVG
|.262
|.325
|OBP
|.365
|.471
|SLG
|.421
|22
|XBH
|11
|9
|HR
|6
|33
|RBI
|32
|41/14
|K/BB
|30/23
|8
|SB
|13
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Guardians have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.99).
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (170 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Guardians are sending Bieber (5-6) to make his 21st start of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.91 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 122 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.91, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents are hitting .254 against him.
