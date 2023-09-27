The Cincinnati Reds, including Joey Votto (.241 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Guardians.

Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

Shane Bieber TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Joey Votto At The Plate

Votto is batting .203 with six doubles, 14 home runs and 27 walks.

Votto has gotten a hit in 27 of 63 games this year (42.9%), with at least two hits on 13 occasions (20.6%).

He has hit a home run in 12 games this year (19.0%), leaving the park in 5.8% of his plate appearances.

Votto has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 15.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in six contests.

In 36.5% of his games this year (23 of 63), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.8%) he has scored more than once.

Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 27 .173 AVG .237 .300 OBP .333 .373 SLG .505 8 XBH 12 7 HR 7 18 RBI 20 32/14 K/BB 29/13 0 SB 0

