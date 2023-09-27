Wednesday's game between the Cleveland Guardians (74-84) and the Cincinnati Reds (81-77) at Progressive Field is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Guardians securing the victory. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET on September 27.

The Guardians will give the ball to Shane Bieber (5-6, 3.91 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Reds will turn to Andrew Abbott (8-5, 3.70 ERA).

Reds vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET
Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: BSGL

Reds vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Guardians 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Reds Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 3-2.

When it comes to the total, Cincinnati and its foes are 5-4-1 in its last 10 contests.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 games.

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 110 games this year and have walked away with the win 53 times (48.2%) in those games.

Cincinnati has a win-loss record of 39-45 when favored by +105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Cincinnati is No. 10 in baseball, scoring 4.8 runs per game (752 total runs).

The Reds have the 25th-ranked ERA (4.79) in the majors this season.

Reds Schedule