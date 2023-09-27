Reds vs. Guardians: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Cleveland Guardians and Cincinnati Reds will meet on Wednesday at Progressive Field, at 6:10 PM ET, with Steven Kwan and Spencer Steer among those expected to deliver at the plate.
Bookmakers list the Guardians as -135 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Reds +110 moneyline odds. The matchup's total has been set at 7.5 runs.
Reds vs. Guardians Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Time: 6:10 PM ET
- TV: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Guardians
|-135
|+110
|7.5
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Reds Recent Betting Performance
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 3-2.
- In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Reds and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.
- The past 10 Reds contests have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.
Reds Betting Records & Stats
- The Reds have been victorious in 53, or 48.2%, of the 110 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Cincinnati is 37-37 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +110 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Cincinnati and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 77 of its 157 opportunities.
- The Reds are 6-6-0 against the spread in their 12 games that had a posted line this season.
Reds Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|38-43
|43-34
|27-34
|53-43
|57-53
|23-24
