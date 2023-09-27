Bo Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians take on TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds at Progressive Field on Wednesday at 6:10 PM ET, in the final game of a two-game series.

Reds vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds have hit 189 homers this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

Cincinnati is 14th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .415 this season.

The Reds have a team batting average of .248 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.

Cincinnati has scored 752 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Reds have an OBP of .327 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Reds rank 25th with an average of 9.3 strikeouts per game.

Cincinnati strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 17th in MLB.

Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.79 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Reds rank 24th in MLB with a combined 1.412 WHIP this season.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds will hand the ball to Andrew Abbott (8-5) for his 21st start of the season.

The left-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in 4 1/3 innings pitched against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday.

He has started 20 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in nine of them.

In 20 starts this season, Abbott has lasted five or more innings 13 times, with an average of 5.4 innings per appearance.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 20 chances this season.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 9/20/2023 Twins L 5-3 Home Hunter Greene Bailey Ober 9/22/2023 Pirates L 7-5 Home Andrew Abbott Andre Jackson 9/23/2023 Pirates L 13-12 Home Connor Phillips Bailey Falter 9/24/2023 Pirates W 4-2 Home Brandon Williamson Quinn Priester 9/26/2023 Guardians W 11-7 Away Hunter Greene Lucas Giolito 9/27/2023 Guardians - Away Andrew Abbott Shane Bieber 9/29/2023 Cardinals - Away Connor Phillips Adam Wainwright 9/30/2023 Cardinals - Away Brandon Williamson Drew Rom 10/1/2023 Cardinals - Away Hunter Greene Zack Thompson

