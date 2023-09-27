Shane Bieber will take the hill for the Cleveland Guardians (74-84) on Wednesday, September 27 versus the Cincinnati Reds (81-77), who will answer with Andrew Abbott. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:10 PM ET at Progressive Field.

The favored Guardians have -125 moneyline odds against the underdog Reds, who are listed at +105. The total for the contest has been set at 8 runs.

Reds vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Bieber - CLE (5-6, 3.91 ERA) vs Abbott - CIN (8-5, 3.70 ERA)

Reds vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Guardians Moneyline Reds Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -125 +105 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Reds vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Guardians have won 37 out of the 72 games, or 51.4%, in which they've been favored.

The Guardians have gone 28-29 (winning 49.1% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians have a 2-5 record over the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Cleveland combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total five times.

The Reds have been victorious in 53, or 48.2%, of the 110 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Reds have come away with a win 39 times in 84 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 3-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Reds vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Spencer Steer 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+175) Jonathan India 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+225) Joey Votto 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+175) TJ Friedl 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+220) Will Benson 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+210)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +75000 15th 3rd Win NL Central +50000 - 1st

