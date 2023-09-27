The Cincinnati Reds, including TJ Friedl and his .758 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 6:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Guardians.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl has 133 hits, which is tops among Cincinnati hitters this season, while batting .280 with 47 extra-base hits.

He ranks 25th in batting average, 31st in on base percentage, and 40th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.

Friedl enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .471 with four homers.

In 64.2% of his games this season (86 of 134), Friedl has picked up at least one hit, and in 40 of those games (29.9%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in 13.4% of his games in 2023 (18 of 134), and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

Friedl has driven in a run in 43 games this year (32.1%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (9.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 55 games this year, with multiple runs 14 times.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 67 GP 65 .291 AVG .269 .365 OBP .343 .561 SLG .388 30 XBH 17 13 HR 5 41 RBI 23 48/23 K/BB 41/23 12 SB 12

Guardians Pitching Rankings