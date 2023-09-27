TJ Friedl vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including TJ Friedl and his .758 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 6:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Guardians.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl has 133 hits, which is tops among Cincinnati hitters this season, while batting .280 with 47 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 25th in batting average, 31st in on base percentage, and 40th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- Friedl enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .471 with four homers.
- In 64.2% of his games this season (86 of 134), Friedl has picked up at least one hit, and in 40 of those games (29.9%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in 13.4% of his games in 2023 (18 of 134), and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Friedl has driven in a run in 43 games this year (32.1%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (9.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 55 games this year, with multiple runs 14 times.
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|65
|.291
|AVG
|.269
|.365
|OBP
|.343
|.561
|SLG
|.388
|30
|XBH
|17
|13
|HR
|5
|41
|RBI
|23
|48/23
|K/BB
|41/23
|12
|SB
|12
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 26th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.99).
- The Guardians surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (170 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bieber (5-6) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 21st start of the season. He has a 3.91 ERA in 122 2/3 innings pitched, with 100 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 28-year-old has a 3.91 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .254 to his opponents.
