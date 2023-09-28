As of September 28 the Cincinnati Bengals' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +1800, rank them eighth in the NFL.

Bengals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +350

+350 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1800

Bengals Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Bengals are two spots lower based on their Super Bowl odds (eighth-best in NFL) than their computer ranking (sixth-best).

In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Bengals have had the 13th-smallest change this season, falling from +1100 at the beginning to +1800.

The implied probability of the Bengals winning the Super Bowl, based on their +1800 moneyline odds, is 5.3%.

Cincinnati Betting Insights

Cincinnati is winless against the spread this season.

One Bengals game (out of three) has gone over the point total this season.

The Bengals have been the moneyline favorite only two other times this season, and they split the two games.

Cincinnati has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.

The Bengals have been a bottom-five offense this year, ranking third-worst with 244.3 yards per contest. Defensively, they are ranked 21st in the NFL (352.3 yards allowed per game).

The Bengals rank fifth-worst in scoring offense (15.3 points per game), but they've played a little better on defense, ranking 16th with 22.3 points allowed per contest.

Bengals Impact Players

Joe Mixon has rushed for 180 yards (60.0 per game) and one touchdown in three games.

In addition, Mixon has eight receptions for 58 yards and zero TDs.

In three games, Joe Burrow has thrown for 563 yards (187.7 per game), with two touchdowns and two interceptions, completing 55.4%.

In the passing game, Tee Higgins has scored two times, catching 10 balls for 110 yards (36.7 per game).

Ja'Marr Chase has 22 catches for 211 yards (70.3 per game) and zero TDs in three games.

Daxton Hill has been doing his part on defense, recording one INT and 26 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and two passes defended for the Bengals.

2023-24 Bengals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Browns L 24-3 +2500 2 September 17 Ravens L 27-24 +1600 3 September 25 Rams W 19-16 +10000 4 October 1 @ Titans - +8000 5 October 8 @ Cardinals - +50000 6 October 15 Seahawks - +4000 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 @ 49ers - +550 9 November 5 Bills - +900 10 November 12 Texans - +40000 11 November 16 @ Ravens - +1600 12 November 26 Steelers - +3500 13 December 4 @ Jaguars - +3000 14 December 10 Colts - +12500 15 December 17 Vikings - +8000 16 December 23 @ Steelers - +3500 17 December 31 @ Chiefs - +600 18 January 7 Browns - +2500

