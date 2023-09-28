Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Boyle County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Boyle County, Kentucky, there are exciting high school football games on the docket this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.
Boyle County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Campbellsville High School at Danville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 28
- Location: Danville, KY
