At the moment the Indianapolis Colts have been given +12500 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Colts Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +275

+275 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12500

Colts Super Bowl Odds Insights

Sportsbooks rate the Colts equally compared to the computer rankings, 23rd in the league.

The Colts have experienced the 13th-biggest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, improving from +15000 at the beginning of the season to +12500.

With odds of +12500, the Colts have been given a 0.8% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Indianapolis Betting Insights

Indianapolis has two wins against the spread this year.

Indianapolis has had two games (out of three) go over the total this year.

The Colts have played as a moneyline underdog in every game this season.

Indianapolis has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Colts are putting up 320 yards per game on offense (19th in NFL), and they rank 25th on defense with 365 yards allowed per game.

The Colts are compiling 24.7 points per game on offense, which ranks them 10th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 19th, allowing 23.3 points per contest.

Colts Impact Players

Anthony Richardson has one TD pass and one interception in two games, completing 63.8% for 279 yards (139.5 per game).

In addition, Richardson has rushed for 75 yards and three scores.

On the ground, Zack Moss has scored one touchdown and picked up 210 yards (105.0 per game).

In the passing game, Moss has scored one time, with six catches for 42 yards.

Michael Pittman Jr. has 25 catches for 230 yards (76.7 per game) and one TD in three games.

In three games, Gardner Minshew has thrown for 398 yards (132.7 per game), with two touchdowns and zero interceptions, and completing 66.7%.

In three games for the Colts, Zaire Franklin has registered 1.0 sack and 2.0 TFL and 45 tackles.

Colts Player Futures

2023-24 Colts NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Jaguars L 31-21 +3000 2 September 17 @ Texans W 31-20 +40000 3 September 24 @ Ravens W 22-19 +1600 4 October 1 Rams - +10000 5 October 8 Titans - +8000 6 October 15 @ Jaguars - +3000 7 October 22 Browns - +2500 8 October 29 Saints - +4000 9 November 5 @ Panthers - +30000 10 November 12 @ Patriots - +8000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 Buccaneers - +10000 13 December 3 @ Titans - +8000 14 December 10 @ Bengals - +1800 15 December 17 Steelers - +3500 16 December 24 @ Falcons - +5000 17 December 31 Raiders - +15000 18 January 7 Texans - +40000

