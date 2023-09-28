Colts Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At the moment the Indianapolis Colts have been given +12500 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Colts Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC South: +275
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12500
Colts Super Bowl Odds Insights
- Sportsbooks rate the Colts equally compared to the computer rankings, 23rd in the league.
- The Colts have experienced the 13th-biggest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, improving from +15000 at the beginning of the season to +12500.
- With odds of +12500, the Colts have been given a 0.8% chance of winning the Super Bowl.
Indianapolis Betting Insights
- Indianapolis has two wins against the spread this year.
- Indianapolis has had two games (out of three) go over the total this year.
- The Colts have played as a moneyline underdog in every game this season.
- Indianapolis has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.
- The Colts are putting up 320 yards per game on offense (19th in NFL), and they rank 25th on defense with 365 yards allowed per game.
- The Colts are compiling 24.7 points per game on offense, which ranks them 10th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 19th, allowing 23.3 points per contest.
Colts Impact Players
- Anthony Richardson has one TD pass and one interception in two games, completing 63.8% for 279 yards (139.5 per game).
- In addition, Richardson has rushed for 75 yards and three scores.
- On the ground, Zack Moss has scored one touchdown and picked up 210 yards (105.0 per game).
- In the passing game, Moss has scored one time, with six catches for 42 yards.
- Michael Pittman Jr. has 25 catches for 230 yards (76.7 per game) and one TD in three games.
- In three games, Gardner Minshew has thrown for 398 yards (132.7 per game), with two touchdowns and zero interceptions, and completing 66.7%.
- In three games for the Colts, Zaire Franklin has registered 1.0 sack and 2.0 TFL and 45 tackles.
Colts Player Futures
2023-24 Colts NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Jaguars
|L 31-21
|+3000
|2
|September 17
|@ Texans
|W 31-20
|+40000
|3
|September 24
|@ Ravens
|W 22-19
|+1600
|4
|October 1
|Rams
|-
|+10000
|5
|October 8
|Titans
|-
|+8000
|6
|October 15
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|7
|October 22
|Browns
|-
|+2500
|8
|October 29
|Saints
|-
|+4000
|9
|November 5
|@ Panthers
|-
|+30000
|10
|November 12
|@ Patriots
|-
|+8000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|November 26
|Buccaneers
|-
|+10000
|13
|December 3
|@ Titans
|-
|+8000
|14
|December 10
|@ Bengals
|-
|+1800
|15
|December 17
|Steelers
|-
|+3500
|16
|December 24
|@ Falcons
|-
|+5000
|17
|December 31
|Raiders
|-
|+15000
|18
|January 7
|Texans
|-
|+40000
