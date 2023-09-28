Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Todd County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football competition in Todd County, Kentucky is happening this week, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Todd County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Owensboro Catholic Schools at Todd County Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 28
- Location: Elkton, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
