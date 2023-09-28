According to our computer projections, the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers will take down the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders when the two teams match up at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium on Thursday, September 28, which kicks off at 7:30 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Western Kentucky vs. Middle Tennessee Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Under (60.5) Western Kentucky 32, Middle Tennessee 26

Western Kentucky Betting Info (2023)

The Hilltoppers have an implied moneyline win probability of 71.4% in this matchup.

The Hilltoppers have posted two wins against the spread this season.

Western Kentucky is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

One of the Hilltoppers' three games this season has gone over the point total.

The over/under in this matchup is 60.5 points, 4.3 fewer than the average total in this season's Western Kentucky contests.

Middle Tennessee Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 33.3% chance of a victory for the Blue Raiders.

The Blue Raiders have covered the spread once in four opportunities this season.

Middle Tennessee has a 1-1 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 6.5 points or more this year.

The Blue Raiders have gone over in two of four games with a set total (50%).

Middle Tennessee games this year have averaged a total of 50.0 points, 10.5 fewer than the point total in this matchup.

Hilltoppers vs. Blue Raiders 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Western Kentucky 31.8 34 46.5 23 17 45 Middle Tennessee 21 31 29 22.5 13 39.5

