The Indianapolis Colts right now have the 23rd-ranked odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl at +12500.

Colts Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +275

+275 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12500

Colts Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Colts are one spot lower based on their Super Bowl odds (23rd in NFL) than their computer ranking (22nd).

Oddsmakers have moved the Colts' Super Bowl odds up from +15000 at the beginning of the season to +12500. Among all teams in the NFL, that is the 12th-biggest change.

Based on their moneyline odds, the Colts have a 0.8% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Indianapolis Betting Insights

Indianapolis has posted two wins against the spread this year.

Two of the Colts' three games have gone over the point total.

The Colts have not played as a moneyline favorite this season.

Indianapolis has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Colts are totaling 320 yards per game offensively this season (19th in NFL), and they are allowing 365 yards per game (25th) on the other side of the ball.

The Colts are totaling 24.7 points per game on offense this year (11th in NFL), and they are surrendering 23.3 points per game (18th) on the other side of the ball.

Colts Impact Players

Anthony Richardson has thrown for 279 yards (139.5 per game), completing 63.8%, with one touchdown and one interception in two games.

Richardson also has rushed for 75 yards and three scores.

Zack Moss has run for 210 yards (105.0 per game) and one touchdown in two games.

In the passing game, Moss has scored one time, with six receptions for 42 yards.

In three games, Michael Pittman Jr. has 25 catches for 230 yards (76.7 per game) and one score.

In three games, Gardner Minshew has thrown for 398 yards (132.7 per game), with two touchdowns and zero interceptions, and completing 66.7%.

Zaire Franklin has posted 45 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and one pass defended in three games for the Colts.

Colts Player Futures

2023-24 Colts NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Jaguars L 31-21 +3000 2 September 17 @ Texans W 31-20 +40000 3 September 24 @ Ravens W 22-19 +1600 4 October 1 Rams - +10000 5 October 8 Titans - +8000 6 October 15 @ Jaguars - +3000 7 October 22 Browns - +2500 8 October 29 Saints - +4000 9 November 5 @ Panthers - +30000 10 November 12 @ Patriots - +8000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 Buccaneers - +10000 13 December 3 @ Titans - +8000 14 December 10 @ Bengals - +1800 15 December 17 Steelers - +3500 16 December 24 @ Falcons - +5000 17 December 31 Raiders - +15000 18 January 7 Texans - +40000

