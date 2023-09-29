Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Letcher County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Letcher County, Kentucky, there are attractive high school football games on the calendar this week. the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Kentucky This Week
Letcher County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Jackson County High School at Jenkins High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Jenkins, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.