Luke Maile vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
On Friday, Luke Maile (.394 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points above season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Woodford. First pitch is at 8:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Guardians.
Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luke Maile?
Explore More About This Game
Luke Maile At The Plate
- Maile is hitting .240 with 10 doubles, six home runs and 14 walks.
- In 44.9% of his games this season (31 of 69), Maile has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (13.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- Looking at the 69 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in six of them (8.7%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Maile has had an RBI in 13 games this season (18.8%), including nine multi-RBI outings (13.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored a run in 17 of 69 games so far this season.
Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|34
|.226
|AVG
|.256
|.294
|OBP
|.337
|.301
|SLG
|.512
|3
|XBH
|13
|2
|HR
|4
|7
|RBI
|18
|28/7
|K/BB
|19/7
|1
|SB
|1
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.70).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 170 home runs (1.1 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Woodford (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 5.09 ERA in 46 2/3 innings pitched, with 29 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the righty tossed 3 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed a 5.09 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 14 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .301 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.