In Nelson County, Kentucky, there are interesting high school football matchups on the schedule this week. Information on how to stream them is available here.

    • Nelson County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week

    Holy Cross High School at Nelson County High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Bardstown, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Butler County High School at Bethlehem High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Bardstown, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

