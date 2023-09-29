The No. 19 Oregon State Beavers (3-1) face a Pac-12 matchup versus the No. 10 Utah Utes (4-0). For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

When and Where is Oregon State vs. Utah?

  • Date: Friday, September 29, 2023
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • City: Corvallis, Oregon
  • Venue: Reser Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Oregon State 22, Utah 20
  • Oregon State is 2-1 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).
  • The Beavers have played as a moneyline favorite of -185 or shorter in just two games this season, and they won both.
  • Utah will play as the underdog for the first time this season.
  • The Utes have played as an underdog of +155 or more once this season and won that game.
  • The Beavers have an implied moneyline win probability of 64.9% in this game.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Utah (+4)
  • Oregon State has covered the spread one time this year.
  • This season, the Beavers have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 4 points or more.
  • Utah has covered the spread twice this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (44.5)
  • Oregon State and its opponents have combined to score more than 44.5 points in a game twice this season.
  • There has not been a Utah game this season with more combined scoring than Friday's point total of 44.5.
  • Together, the two teams combine for 61.8 points per game, 17.3 points more than the over/under of 44.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Oregon State

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 53.8 48.5 56.5
Implied Total AVG 34 37 32.5
ATS Record 1-2-0 0-1-0 1-1-0
Over/Under Record 2-1-0 0-1-0 2-0-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 1-0 1-1
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Utah

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 46.3 46.5 45.5
Implied Total AVG 29 29.7 27
ATS Record 2-2-0 2-1-0 0-1-0
Over/Under Record 0-4-0 0-3-0 0-1-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 2-0 1-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

