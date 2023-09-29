Friday's game that pits the St. Louis Cardinals (69-90) versus the Cincinnati Reds (81-78) at Busch Stadium is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Cardinals. Game time is at 8:15 PM ET on September 29.

The Reds will give the nod to Brandon Williamson (4-5, 4.46 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Cardinals will turn to Jake Woodford (2-2, 5.09 ERA).

Reds vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Friday, September 29, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Reds vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Cardinals 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Reds' last 10 games.

This season, the Reds have won 21 out of the 39 games, or 53.8%, in which they've been favored.

Cincinnati has a record of 14-15 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Reds.

Cincinnati is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 10th with 755 total runs this season.

The Reds' 4.79 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Reds Schedule