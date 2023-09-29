Top Player Prop Bets for Reds vs. Cardinals on September 29, 2023
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Paul Goldschmidt and Spencer Steer are among the players with prop bets available when the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds square off at Busch Stadium on Friday (starting at 8:15 PM ET).
Reds vs. Cardinals Game Info
- When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Spencer Steer Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Steer Stats
- Steer has 35 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs, 68 walks and 85 RBI (154 total hits). He has swiped 15 bases.
- He's slashing .269/.355/.455 so far this season.
- Steer hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .261 with two doubles, a triple and three RBI.
Steer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Guardians
|Sep. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Guardians
|Sep. 26
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Sep. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Sep. 23
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Sep. 22
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
TJ Friedl Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Friedl Stats
- TJ Friedl has 21 doubles, eight triples, 18 home runs, 46 walks and 65 RBI (134 total hits). He's also stolen 25 bases.
- He has a .280/.353/.470 slash line on the season.
- Friedl heads into this matchup looking to extend his eight-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is hitting .382 with a double, four home runs, seven walks and nine RBI.
Friedl Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Guardians
|Sep. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Guardians
|Sep. 26
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Sep. 24
|2-for-2
|1
|1
|3
|5
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Sep. 23
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|1
|vs. Pirates
|Sep. 22
|2-for-2
|2
|1
|2
|5
|1
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Goldschmidt has 29 doubles, 25 home runs, 86 walks and 79 RBI (157 total hits). He's also stolen 11 bases.
- He's slashed .267/.362/.444 on the season.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Brewers
|Sep. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|Sep. 24
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|Sep. 23
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|Sep. 22
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 21
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
Lars Nootbaar Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
Nootbaar Stats
- Lars Nootbaar has 24 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 71 walks and 43 RBI (109 total hits). He's also swiped 11 bases.
- He has a slash line of .262/.369/.418 on the season.
- Nootbaar takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with four walks.
Nootbaar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Brewers
|Sep. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Brewers
|Sep. 27
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Brewers
|Sep. 26
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|Sep. 24
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Padres
|Sep. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
