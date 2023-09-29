Paul Goldschmidt and Spencer Steer are among the players with prop bets available when the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds square off at Busch Stadium on Friday (starting at 8:15 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Reds vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Friday, September 29, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Steer Stats

Steer has 35 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs, 68 walks and 85 RBI (154 total hits). He has swiped 15 bases.

He's slashing .269/.355/.455 so far this season.

Steer hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .261 with two doubles, a triple and three RBI.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Sep. 27 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Guardians Sep. 26 1-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 23 3-for-5 1 0 1 4 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 22 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Friedl Stats

TJ Friedl has 21 doubles, eight triples, 18 home runs, 46 walks and 65 RBI (134 total hits). He's also stolen 25 bases.

He has a .280/.353/.470 slash line on the season.

Friedl heads into this matchup looking to extend his eight-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is hitting .382 with a double, four home runs, seven walks and nine RBI.

Friedl Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Sep. 27 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 1 at Guardians Sep. 26 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 24 2-for-2 1 1 3 5 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 23 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 1 vs. Pirates Sep. 22 2-for-2 2 1 2 5 1

Bet on player props for Spencer Steer, TJ Friedl or other Reds players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 29 doubles, 25 home runs, 86 walks and 79 RBI (157 total hits). He's also stolen 11 bases.

He's slashed .267/.362/.444 on the season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Sep. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Sep. 24 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Sep. 23 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Padres Sep. 22 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 21 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Nootbaar Stats

Lars Nootbaar has 24 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 71 walks and 43 RBI (109 total hits). He's also swiped 11 bases.

He has a slash line of .262/.369/.418 on the season.

Nootbaar takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with four walks.

Nootbaar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Sep. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Sep. 27 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Sep. 26 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Padres Sep. 24 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Sep. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Paul Goldschmidt, Lars Nootbaar or other Cardinals players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.