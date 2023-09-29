The Cincinnati Reds, including Spencer Steer (batting .316 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a triple, three walks and four RBI), battle starter Jake Woodford and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford

Jake Woodford TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer leads Cincinnati with an OBP of .355, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .455.

Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 50th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 59th in slugging.

Steer has had a hit in 99 of 154 games this year (64.3%), including multiple hits 42 times (27.3%).

He has homered in 14.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Steer has had an RBI in 61 games this year (39.6%), including 20 multi-RBI outings (13.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 64 of 154 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 77 GP 76 .277 AVG .261 .365 OBP .345 .440 SLG .471 25 XBH 35 10 HR 12 39 RBI 46 60/34 K/BB 77/34 10 SB 5

Cardinals Pitching Rankings