The Cincinnati Reds, including TJ Friedl (.488 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 135 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Jake Woodford and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Guardians.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford

Jake Woodford TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on TJ Friedl? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl leads Cincinnati in total hits (134) this season while batting .280 with 47 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.

Friedl will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .500 with four homers during his last games.

Friedl has reached base via a hit in 87 games this year (of 135 played), and had multiple hits in 40 of those games.

He has gone deep in 13.3% of his games this season, and 3.3% of his plate appearances.

Friedl has had at least one RBI in 32.6% of his games this season (44 of 135), with more than one RBI 13 times (9.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 55 games this season (40.7%), including 14 multi-run games (10.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 67 GP 66 .291 AVG .269 .365 OBP .342 .561 SLG .386 30 XBH 17 13 HR 5 41 RBI 24 48/23 K/BB 42/23 12 SB 13

Cardinals Pitching Rankings