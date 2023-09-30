As of September 30 the Indianapolis Colts' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +12500, put them 23rd in the league.

Colts Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +275

+275 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12500

Colts Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Colts are one spot lower based on their Super Bowl odds (23rd in NFL) than their computer ranking (22nd).

The Colts have had the 12th-biggest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, improving from +15000 at the beginning of the season to +12500.

With odds of +12500, the Colts have been given a 0.8% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Indianapolis Betting Insights

Indianapolis has posted two wins against the spread this year.

Indianapolis has had two games (out of three) go over the total this season.

The Colts have not played as the moneyline favorite this season.

Indianapolis has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Colts are putting up 320 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 19th in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, they rank 25th, surrendering 365 yards per game.

The Colts are averaging 24.7 points per game on offense (11th in NFL), and they rank 18th defensively with 23.3 points allowed per game.

Colts Impact Players

Anthony Richardson has thrown for 279 yards (139.5 per game), completing 63.8%, with one touchdown and one interception in two games.

Richardson also has run for 75 yards and three scores.

Zack Moss has rushed for 210 yards (105.0 per game) and one touchdown in two games.

In the passing game, Moss has scored one time, with six catches for 42 yards.

Michael Pittman Jr. has 25 receptions for 230 yards (76.7 per game) and one TD in three games.

Gardner Minshew has thrown for 398 yards (132.7 per game), completing 66.7%, with two touchdowns and zero interceptions in three games.

Zaire Franklin has compiled 45 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and one pass defended in three games for the Colts.

Colts Player Futures

2023-24 Colts NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Jaguars L 31-21 +3000 2 September 17 @ Texans W 31-20 +40000 3 September 24 @ Ravens W 22-19 +1600 4 October 1 Rams - +10000 5 October 8 Titans - +8000 6 October 15 @ Jaguars - +3000 7 October 22 Browns - +2500 8 October 29 Saints - +4000 9 November 5 @ Panthers - +30000 10 November 12 @ Patriots - +8000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 Buccaneers - +10000 13 December 3 @ Titans - +8000 14 December 10 @ Bengals - +1800 15 December 17 Steelers - +3500 16 December 24 @ Falcons - +5000 17 December 31 Raiders - +15000 18 January 7 Texans - +40000

