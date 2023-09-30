In the contest between the Eastern Kentucky Colonels and North Alabama Lions on Saturday, September 30 at 7:00 PM, our projection model expects the Colonels to come away with the victory. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Eastern Kentucky vs. North Alabama Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Eastern Kentucky (-0.5) 58.5 Eastern Kentucky 30, North Alabama 29

Week 5 UAC Predictions

Eastern Kentucky Betting Info (2023)

The Colonels are 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Colonels have gone over in two of three games with a set total (66.7%).

North Alabama Betting Info (2022)

The Lions covered four times in 10 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, seven of Lions games hit the over.

Colonels vs. Lions 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed North Alabama 24.0 28.0 31.0 32.0 25.5 29.5 Eastern Kentucky 23.8 39.8 32.5 32.5 15.0 47.0

