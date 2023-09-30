The North Alabama Lions (2-3) and the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (1-3) square off on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Braly Municipal Stadium in a battle of UAC opponents.

North Alabama is totaling 24.0 points per game on offense, which ranks them 62nd in the FCS. On the defensive side of the ball, the defense ranks 70th, surrendering 28.0 points per contest. While Eastern Kentucky's defense has been stuck in neutral, ranking third-worst by allowing 513.5 total yards per game, its offense ranks 24th-best with 413.5 total yards per contest.

Eastern Kentucky vs. North Alabama Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Florence, Alabama

Florence, Alabama Venue: Braly Municipal Stadium

Week 5 Games

Eastern Kentucky vs. North Alabama Key Statistics

Eastern Kentucky North Alabama 413.5 (19th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 396.0 (3rd) 513.5 (126th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 405.2 (124th) 158.0 (48th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 179.6 (30th) 255.5 (23rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 216.4 (46th) 5 (122nd) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 2 (22nd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (65th)

Eastern Kentucky Stats Leaders

Parker McKinney has compiled 1,022 yards on 60.1% passing while recording seven touchdown passes with four interceptions this season. He's also run for 139 yards with one score.

Braedon Sloan has carried the ball 37 times for a team-high 215 yards (53.8 per game) with two touchdowns. He also leads the team through the air, as his 14 receptions this season are good for 130 yards, and he's scored one touchdown in the passing game.

Joshua Carter has run for 203 yards across 33 carries. He's chipped in with six catches for 72 yards.

Jaden Smith leads his squad with 276 receiving yards on 26 catches with two touchdowns.

Hunter Brown's 14 targets have resulted in 10 receptions for 127 yards and one touchdown.

North Alabama Stats Leaders

Noah Walters has compiled 1,019 yards (203.8 ypg) on 99-of-173 passing with seven touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 95 rushing yards (19.0 ypg) on 43 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Demarcus Lacey has 373 rushing yards on 75 carries with two touchdowns.

Jalyn Daniels has been handed the ball 16 times this year and racked up 223 yards (44.6 per game) with three touchdowns.

Takairee Kenebrew's team-high 291 yards as a receiver have come on 18 receptions (out of 28 targets) with four touchdowns.

Kobe Warden has put up a 204-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in 24 passes on 33 targets.

David Florence has hauled in 17 grabs for 169 yards, an average of 33.8 yards per game.

