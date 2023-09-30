Jonathan India vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Saturday, Jonathan India (.408 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points above season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Rom. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Cardinals.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Drew Rom
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Jonathan India At The Plate
- India has 23 doubles, 17 home runs and 51 walks while hitting .244.
- He ranks 108th in batting average, 50th in on base percentage, and 98th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.
- In 66.9% of his games this season (79 of 118), India has picked up at least one hit, and in 25 of those games (21.2%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in 12.7% of his games this year, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 33.1% of his games this year, India has tallied at least one RBI. In 14 of those games (11.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 11.9%.
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|58
|.272
|AVG
|.219
|.377
|OBP
|.300
|.441
|SLG
|.380
|22
|XBH
|18
|7
|HR
|10
|29
|RBI
|32
|47/30
|K/BB
|61/21
|8
|SB
|5
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.76).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (176 total, 1.1 per game).
- Rom gets the start for the Cardinals, his eighth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 7.98 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 29 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the left-hander went 3 1/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing six earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
- In seven games this season, the 23-year-old has put up a 7.98 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .336 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.