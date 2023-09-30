The Kentucky Wildcats (4-0) square off against a fellow SEC opponent when they host the No. 22 Florida Gators (3-1) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Kroger Field.

Kentucky has been shining on both sides of the ball, ranking 25th-best in scoring offense (38 points per game) and 20th-best in scoring defense (15.5 points allowed per game). Florida has been keeping opposing offenses in check on defense, allowing just 13.5 points per contest (17th-best). Offensively, it ranks 77th by posting 27.8 points per game.

Kentucky vs. Florida Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Kroger Field

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Kentucky vs. Florida Key Statistics

Kentucky Florida 396.5 (75th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 412.5 (65th) 293.3 (21st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 244.8 (5th) 131.5 (93rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 164.8 (57th) 265 (45th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 247.8 (56th) 7 (85th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (30th) 8 (19th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (126th)

Kentucky Stats Leaders

Devin Leary has racked up 1,060 yards (265.0 ypg) on 73-of-124 passing with nine touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Re'Mahn Davis has carried the ball 50 times for a team-high 314 yards on the ground and has found the end zone five times as a runner. He's also tacked on 10 catches for 137 yards (34.3 per game) and two touchdowns via the pass.

Jutahn McClain has been handed the ball 18 times this year and racked up 114 yards (28.5 per game) with one touchdown.

Tayvion Robinson's 283 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 20 times and has totaled 16 receptions and three touchdowns.

Barion Brown has hauled in 15 receptions totaling 214 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Dane Key's 13 catches are good enough for 196 yards and two touchdowns.

Florida Stats Leaders

Graham Mertz has compiled 951 yards (237.8 ypg) while completing 77.8% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes with one interception this season.

The team's top rusher, Trevor Etienne, has carried the ball 49 times for 329 yards (82.3 per game) with two touchdowns.

Montrell Johnson has racked up 211 yards on 46 carries with three touchdowns.

Ricky Pearsall has hauled in 362 receiving yards on 26 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Eugene Wilson III has 12 receptions (on 12 targets) for a total of 104 yards (26.0 yards per game) this year.

Caleb Douglas' 10 grabs (on 14 targets) have netted him 99 yards (24.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

