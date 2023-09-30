Kentucky vs. Florida: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 30
The Kentucky Wildcats (4-0) are just 2.5-point favorites at home against the No. 22 Florida Gators (3-1) on Saturday, September 30, 2023. Each team features a tough rushing defense, with the Wildcats 10th in the country against the run, and the Gators 15th. The over/under is set at 44 in the outing.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kentucky vs. Florida matchup.
Kentucky vs. Florida Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Lexington, Kentucky
- Venue: Kroger Field
Kentucky vs. Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kentucky Moneyline
|Florida Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kentucky (-2.5)
|44
|-145
|+120
|FanDuel
|Kentucky (-2.5)
|44.5
|-140
|+116
Kentucky vs. Florida Betting Trends
- Kentucky has compiled a 3-1-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Wildcats have covered the spread three times this season (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
- Florida has won one game against the spread this season.
- The Gators have covered the spread once when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).
Kentucky 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the SEC
|+3000
|Bet $100 to win $3000
