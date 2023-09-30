MVFC foes match up when the Murray State Racers (1-2) and the Indiana State Sycamores (0-3) square off on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Roy Stewart Stadium.

With 464.7 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks 11th-worst in the FCS, Murray State has been forced to lean on its 61st-ranked offense (350.3 yards per contest) to keep them in games. Indiana State has struggled on both offense and defense this season, ranking -1-worst in points (4.7 per game) and 18th-worst in points allowed (37.7 per game).

Murray State vs. Indiana State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Murray, Kentucky

Murray, Kentucky Venue: Roy Stewart Stadium

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Murray State vs. Indiana State Key Statistics

Murray State Indiana State 350.3 (94th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 190.3 (127th) 464.7 (73rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 440.3 (64th) 177.3 (31st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 92.3 (108th) 173.0 (84th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 98.0 (127th) 6 (125th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (116th) 3 (11th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (22nd)

Murray State Stats Leaders

DJ Williams has racked up 366 yards (122.0 ypg) on 38-of-64 passing with two touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Cortezz Jones, has carried the ball 23 times for 167 yards (55.7 per game) and two touchdowns. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 82 receiving yards on six catches.

This season, Kywon Morgan has carried the ball 29 times for 92 yards (30.7 per game).

Cole Rusk's leads his squad with 138 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on nine receptions (out of 11 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Taylor Shields has racked up five grabs for 81 yards, an average of 27.0 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Indiana State Stats Leaders

Tee Hodge has run for 82 yards on 23 carries so far this year.

Evan Olaes has been given 21 carries and totaled 76 yards.

Dakota Caton has hauled in 135 receiving yards on 11 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Harry Van Dyne has put up a 120-yard season so far. He's caught seven passes on 13 targets.

Harrison Stomps' one catch (on one target) has netted him 14 yards (4.7 ypg).

