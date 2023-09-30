Nick Senzel vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Nick Senzel -- hitting .350 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Drew Rom on the mound, on September 30 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Cardinals.
Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Drew Rom
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Nick Senzel At The Plate
- Senzel is hitting .241 with 10 doubles, 12 home runs and 26 walks.
- Senzel has gotten at least one hit in 54.7% of his games this season (52 of 95), with more than one hit 17 times (17.9%).
- He has gone deep in 12.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Senzel has driven home a run in 31 games this year (32.6%), including more than one RBI in 8.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored at least once 39 times this season (41.1%), including eight games with multiple runs (8.4%).
Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|45
|.224
|AVG
|.261
|.268
|OBP
|.340
|.355
|SLG
|.444
|10
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|7
|20
|RBI
|21
|40/9
|K/BB
|30/17
|4
|SB
|2
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.76 team ERA ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 176 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Rom (1-4 with a 7.98 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 29 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his eighth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, the lefty tossed 3 1/3 innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
- The 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.98, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents have a .336 batting average against him.
