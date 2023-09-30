The Cincinnati Reds and TJ Friedl will take on the St. Louis Cardinals and Tommy Edman on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Busch Stadium.

The favored Reds have -125 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Cardinals, who are listed at +105. The total for the game has been set at 9 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Reds gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Reds vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Reds -125 +105 9 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds Recent Betting Performance

The Reds have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Reds and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Reds' last 10 games.

Read More About This Game

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have won 22 of the 40 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (55%).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, Cincinnati has a record of 11-13 (45.8%).

The Reds have an implied moneyline win probability of 55.6% in this matchup.

In the 159 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Cincinnati, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 78 times (78-79-2).

The Reds have collected a 6-6-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 38-43 44-35 27-34 54-44 58-54 23-24

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.