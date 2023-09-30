TJ Friedl vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Saturday, TJ Friedl (batting .353 in his past 10 games) and the Cincinnati Reds face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Rom. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Drew Rom
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Explore More About This Game
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl leads Cincinnati in total hits (135) this season while batting .280 with 48 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 21st in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 42nd in slugging.
- Friedl is batting .389 with three homers during his last outings and is riding a nine-game hitting streak.
- Friedl has picked up a hit in 88 of 136 games this year, with multiple hits 40 times.
- In 18 games this year, he has homered (13.2%, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate).
- Friedl has picked up an RBI in 45 games this year (33.1%), with two or more RBI in 13 of those games (9.6%).
- He has scored in 41.2% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 11.0%.
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|67
|.291
|AVG
|.269
|.365
|OBP
|.340
|.561
|SLG
|.387
|30
|XBH
|18
|13
|HR
|5
|41
|RBI
|25
|48/23
|K/BB
|42/23
|12
|SB
|13
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.76 team ERA that ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 176 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Rom (1-4 with a 7.98 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 29 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his eighth of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
- In seven games this season, the 23-year-old has an ERA of 7.98, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .336 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.