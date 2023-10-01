Anthony Richardson was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Indianapolis Colts' Week 4 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). Seeking Richardson's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Richardson's season stats include 279 passing yards (139.5 per game). He is 30-for-47 (63.8%), with one touchdown pass and one interception, and has 13 carries for 75 yards three touchdowns.

Anthony Richardson Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Concussion

Colts vs. Rams Game Info

Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

Richardson 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 30 47 63.8% 279 1 1 5.9 13 75 3

Richardson Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Jaguars 24 37 223 1 1 10 40 1 Week 2 @Texans 6 10 56 0 0 3 35 2

