At the moment the Cincinnati Bengals are eighth in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +1800.

Bengals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +400

+400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1800

Bengals Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Bengals are two spots lower based on their Super Bowl odds (eighth-best in league) than their computer ranking (sixth-best).

The Bengals' Super Bowl odds have dropped from +1100 at the start of the season to +1800, the 13th-smallest change among all teams.

The implied probability of the Bengals winning the Super Bowl, based on their +1800 moneyline odds, is 5.3%.

Cincinnati Betting Insights

Cincinnati is winless against the spread this year.

One of the Bengals' three games this season has hit the over.

The Bengals have been the moneyline favorite only two other times this season, and they split the two games.

Cincinnati has not played as a moneyline underdog yet this season.

While the Bengals rank 20th in total defense with 352.3 yards allowed per game, they've been slightly worse on offense, ranking third-worst (244.3 yards per game).

While the Bengals' defense ranks 15th with 22.3 points allowed per game, they've been slightly less successful on offense, ranking fifth-worst (15.3 points per game).

Bengals Impact Players

Joe Mixon has rushed for 180 yards (60.0 per game) and one touchdown in three games.

In the passing game, Mixon has zero touchdowns, with eight receptions for 58 yards.

Joe Burrow has thrown for 563 yards (187.7 per game), completing 55.4%, with two touchdowns and two interceptions in three games.

In three games, Tee Higgins has 10 catches for 110 yards (36.7 per game) and two scores.

Ja'Marr Chase has 22 catches for 211 yards (70.3 per game) and zero TDs in three games.

Daxton Hill has collected one pick to go with 26 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and two passes defended in three games for the Bengals.

2023-24 Bengals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Browns L 24-3 +2500 2 September 17 Ravens L 27-24 +1600 3 September 25 Rams W 19-16 +10000 4 October 1 @ Titans - +8000 5 October 8 @ Cardinals - +50000 6 October 15 Seahawks - +4000 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 @ 49ers - +550 9 November 5 Bills - +900 10 November 12 Texans - +40000 11 November 16 @ Ravens - +1600 12 November 26 Steelers - +3500 13 December 4 @ Jaguars - +3000 14 December 10 Colts - +12500 15 December 17 Vikings - +8000 16 December 23 @ Steelers - +3500 17 December 31 @ Chiefs - +600 18 January 7 Browns - +2500

