The Cincinnati Bengals (1-2) face the Tennessee Titans (1-2) on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Nissan Stadium. The line predicts a close game, with the Bengals favored by 2.5 points. The over/under in the contest is set at 41 points.

In this week's NFL action, the Bengals square off against the Titans. For those who plan to make some in-game bets, we have all of the stats you need to know about these two squads.

Bengals vs. Titans Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Bengals have been tied after the first quarter in one game and have been losing after the first quarter in two games.

Cincinnati's offense is averaging zero points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 3.3 points on average in the first quarter.

The Titans have had the lead one time and have trailed two times at the end of the first quarter this year.

2nd Quarter

In three games this season, the Bengals have lost the second quarter two times and outscored their opponent one time.

Cincinnati's offense is averaging three points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 8.7 points on average in the second quarter.

Regarding scoring in the second quarter, the Titans have been outscored two times and have been knotted up one time.

3rd Quarter

In three games this season, the Bengals have won the third quarter one time and tied two times.

On offense, Cincinnati is averaging 6.7 points in the third quarter (seventh-ranked) this season. It is surrendering 4.3 points on average in the third quarter (15th-ranked) on defense.

The Titans have been outscored in the third quarter two times and outscored their opponent one time in three games this season.

4th Quarter

Looking at scoring in the fourth quarter, the Bengals have lost that quarter in two games and have tied one game.

Cincinnati's offense is averaging 3.3 points in the fourth quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 8.3 points on average in that quarter.

In terms of scoring in the fourth quarter, the Titans have won that quarter in one game and have lost that quarter in two games.

Bengals vs. Titans Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In three games this season, the Bengals have trailed after the first half two times and have been tied one time.

Through three games this year, the Titans have been winning after the first half one time and have trailed after the first half two times.

2nd Half

In three games this season, the Bengals have won the second half one time (1-0 record in those games), been outscored one time (0-1), and been knotted up one time (0-1).

Cincinnati's offense is averaging 10 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is allowing 12.7 points on average in the second half.

In terms of second-half scoring this season, the Titans have outscored their opponent in the second half in one game and have lost the second half in two games.

