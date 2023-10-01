How to Watch Bengals vs. Titans on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 4
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Tennessee Titans (1-2) host the Cincinnati Bengals (1-2) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2023.
In the article below, we lay out all the details you need to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Bengals vs. Titans
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: FOX
Bengals Insights
- The Bengals score seven fewer points per game (15.3) than the Titans give up (22.3).
- The Bengals rack up 100.4 fewer yards per game (244.3), than the Titans give up per outing (344.7).
- This season, Cincinnati piles up 69.3 rushing yards per game, than Tennessee allows per contest (69.3).
- The Bengals have two giveaways this season, while the Titans have three takeaways.
Bengals Away Performance
- Cincinnati accumulated 249.7 passing yards per game in away games last season (15.3 fewer than overall) and allowed 238.8 in away games (9.7 more than overall).
Bengals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/10/2023
|at Cleveland
|L 24-3
|CBS
|9/17/2023
|Baltimore
|L 27-24
|CBS
|9/25/2023
|Los Angeles
|W 19-16
|ESPN
|10/1/2023
|at Tennessee
|-
|FOX
|10/8/2023
|at Arizona
|-
|FOX
|10/15/2023
|Seattle
|-
|CBS
|10/29/2023
|at San Francisco
|-
|CBS
