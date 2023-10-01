Bengals vs. Titans Player Props & Odds – Week 4
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 1:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, the Tennessee Titans will host the Cincinnati Bengals.
Trying to place a bet on player props in this outing between the Bengals and the Titans? Keep reading for the player props for the top performers.
Joe Mixon Touchdown Odds
- Mixon Odds to Score First TD: +470
- Mixon Odds to Score Anytime TD: +210
Derrick Henry Touchdown Odds
- Henry Odds to Score First TD: +470
- Henry Odds to Score Anytime TD: +210
More Bengals Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Tyler Boyd
|-
|-
|36.5 (-113)
|Joe Burrow
|259.5 (-113)
|-
|-
|Ja'Marr Chase
|-
|-
|86.5 (-113)
|Tee Higgins
|-
|-
|57.5 (-113)
|Joe Mixon
|-
|52.5 (-102)
|20.5 (-113)
More Titans Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Chris Moore
|-
|-
|21.5 (-113)
|Ryan Tannehill
|200.5 (-113)
|7.5 (-102)
|-
|Derrick Henry
|-
|69.5 (-113)
|11.5 (-113)
|DeAndre Hopkins
|-
|-
|51.5 (-113)
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|-
|-
|26.5 (-113)
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|-
|-
|31.5 (-113)
|Tyjae Spears
|-
|20.5 (-113)
|11.5 (-113)
