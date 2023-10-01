Colts vs. Rams Injury Report — Week 4
Entering this week's action, the Indianapolis Colts (2-1) have nine players currently listed on the injury report as they square off against the Los Angeles Rams (1-2) on Sunday, October 1 at Lucas Oil Stadium, with the opening kick at 1:00 PM .
In their most recent game, the Colts won 22-19 over the Baltimore Ravens.
The Rams are coming off of a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals by the score of 19-16.
Indianapolis Colts Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Sam Ehlinger
|QB
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Bernhard Raimann
|OT
|Concussion
|Out
|Ryan Kelly
|C
|Concussion
|Out
|Braden Smith
|OT
|Wrist
|Out
|Dallis Flowers
|CB
|Back
|Full Participation In Practice
|DeForest Buckner
|DT
|Groin
|Questionable
|Grover Stewart
|DT
|Foot
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Quenton Nelson
|OG
|Toe
|Questionable
|Anthony Richardson
|QB
|Concussion
|Full Participation In Practice
Los Angeles Rams Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Ben Skowronek
|WR
|Achilles
|Questionable
|AJ Jackson
|OT
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Joseph Noteboom
|OT
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Aaron Donald
|DT
|Nir - rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|John Johnson
|DB
|Face
|Questionable
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|Achilles
|Questionable
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|Oblique
|Limited Participation In Practice
Other Week 4 Injury Reports
Colts vs. Rams Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Colts Season Insights
- The Colts are putting up 320 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 19th in the NFL. On defense, they rank 25th, surrendering 365 yards per game.
- From an offensive standpoint, the Colts rank 11th in the NFL with 24.7 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 18th in points allowed (365 points allowed per contest).
- The Colts are totaling 210 passing yards per game on offense (16th in the NFL), and they rank 23rd on the other side of the ball with 250.7 passing yards allowed per game.
- Offensively, Indianapolis ranks 12th in the NFL with 110 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, the defensive unit ranks 16th in rushing yards allowed per contest (114.3).
- The Colts have forced five total turnovers (seventh in NFL) this season and have turned it over three times (10th in NFL) for a turnover margin of +2, ninth-ranked in the NFL.
Colts vs. Rams Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Colts (-1)
- Moneyline: Colts (-110), Rams (-110)
- Total: 45 points
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.