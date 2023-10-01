Entering this week's action, the Indianapolis Colts (2-1) have nine players currently listed on the injury report as they square off against the Los Angeles Rams (1-2) on Sunday, October 1 at Lucas Oil Stadium, with the opening kick at 1:00 PM .

In their most recent game, the Colts won 22-19 over the Baltimore Ravens.

The Rams are coming off of a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals by the score of 19-16.

Indianapolis Colts Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Sam Ehlinger QB Shoulder Questionable Bernhard Raimann OT Concussion Out Ryan Kelly C Concussion Out Braden Smith OT Wrist Out Dallis Flowers CB Back Full Participation In Practice DeForest Buckner DT Groin Questionable Grover Stewart DT Foot Did Not Participate In Practice Quenton Nelson OG Toe Questionable Anthony Richardson QB Concussion Full Participation In Practice

Los Angeles Rams Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Ben Skowronek WR Achilles Questionable AJ Jackson OT Hamstring Questionable Joseph Noteboom OT Knee Full Participation In Practice Aaron Donald DT Nir - rest Did Not Participate In Practice John Johnson DB Face Questionable Tyler Higbee TE Achilles Questionable Puka Nacua WR Oblique Limited Participation In Practice

Other Week 4 Injury Reports

Colts vs. Rams Game Info

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana TV Info: FOX

Colts Season Insights

The Colts are putting up 320 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 19th in the NFL. On defense, they rank 25th, surrendering 365 yards per game.

From an offensive standpoint, the Colts rank 11th in the NFL with 24.7 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 18th in points allowed (365 points allowed per contest).

The Colts are totaling 210 passing yards per game on offense (16th in the NFL), and they rank 23rd on the other side of the ball with 250.7 passing yards allowed per game.

Offensively, Indianapolis ranks 12th in the NFL with 110 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, the defensive unit ranks 16th in rushing yards allowed per contest (114.3).

The Colts have forced five total turnovers (seventh in NFL) this season and have turned it over three times (10th in NFL) for a turnover margin of +2, ninth-ranked in the NFL.

Colts vs. Rams Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Colts (-1)

Colts (-1) Moneyline: Colts (-110), Rams (-110)

Colts (-110), Rams (-110) Total: 45 points

