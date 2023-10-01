The Indianapolis Colts (2-1) host the Los Angeles Rams (1-2) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

How to Watch Colts vs. Rams

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: FOX

Colts Insights

The Colts score four more points per game (24.7) than the Rams allow (20.7).

The Colts average 35.3 more yards per game (320) than the Rams allow per matchup (284.7).

Indianapolis rushes for 110 yards per game, just 6.3 more yards than the 103.7 that Los Angeles allows per contest.

The Colts have turned the ball over three times this season, two more turnovers than the Rams have forced (1).

Colts Home Performance

Colts Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 Jacksonville L 31-21 FOX 9/17/2023 at Houston W 31-20 FOX 9/24/2023 at Baltimore W 22-19 CBS 10/1/2023 Los Angeles - FOX 10/8/2023 Tennessee - CBS 10/15/2023 at Jacksonville - CBS 10/22/2023 Cleveland - CBS

