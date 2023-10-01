How to Watch Colts vs. Rams on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 4
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Indianapolis Colts (2-1) host the Los Angeles Rams (1-2) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2023.
We have more coverage below.
How to Watch Colts vs. Rams
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: FOX
Colts Insights
- The Colts score four more points per game (24.7) than the Rams allow (20.7).
- The Colts average 35.3 more yards per game (320) than the Rams allow per matchup (284.7).
- Indianapolis rushes for 110 yards per game, just 6.3 more yards than the 103.7 that Los Angeles allows per contest.
- The Colts have turned the ball over three times this season, two more turnovers than the Rams have forced (1).
Colts Home Performance
Colts Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/10/2023
|Jacksonville
|L 31-21
|FOX
|9/17/2023
|at Houston
|W 31-20
|FOX
|9/24/2023
|at Baltimore
|W 22-19
|CBS
|10/1/2023
|Los Angeles
|-
|FOX
|10/8/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|CBS
|10/15/2023
|at Jacksonville
|-
|CBS
|10/22/2023
|Cleveland
|-
|CBS
