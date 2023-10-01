The Los Angeles Rams (1-2) visit the Indianapolis Colts (2-1) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

Before the Colts square off against the Rams, here are the betting insights and trends for both teams.

Colts vs. Rams Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Colts 1 46 -110 -110

Colts vs. Rams Betting Records & Stats

Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis has an average total of 43.2 in their contests this year, 2.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Colts have gone 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

For the first time this season, the Colts are moneyline favorites.

Indianapolis has played as a moneyline favorite of -110 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams and their opponents have scored more than 46 combined points once this season.

The average over/under for Los Angeles' matchups this season is 45.3, 0.7 fewer points than this game's total.

The Rams have covered the spread once in three games with a set spread.

The Rams have been underdogs in three games this season and won one (33.3%) of those contests.

Los Angeles has entered three games this season as the underdog by -110 or more and is 1-2 in those contests.

Colts vs. Rams Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Colts 24.7 11 23.3 17 43.2 2 3 Rams 23.0 15 20.7 13 45.3 1 3

Colts Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.2 45.5 42.0 Implied Team Total AVG 23.3 25.0 22.5 ATS Record 2-1-0 0-1-0 2-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-1 1-0

Rams Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.3 45.5 45.3 Implied Team Total AVG 25.0 26.0 24.5 ATS Record 1-0-2 0-0-1 1-0-1 Over/Under Record 1-2-0 1-0-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-1 1-1

